PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.29 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $3.98 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.53 or 0.00044147 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 52.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00673086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00088717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 149,906,295 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

