ParallelCoin Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $121,252.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.89 or 0.00405832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005293 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

