Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $45.53 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $35.34 or 0.00058677 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 100.8% higher against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $45.53 million and $145.92 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

