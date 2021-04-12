ParkinGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 13% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $128,673.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,073.33 or 0.99830800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00141403 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006539 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

