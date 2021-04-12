Parkside Advisors LLC Buys 2,836 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $214.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $214.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.