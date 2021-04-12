Parkside Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 23.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $66,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,260,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $232.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $149.14 and a 1 year high of $232.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

