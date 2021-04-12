Parkside Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

