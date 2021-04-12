Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases 4,713 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.44 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

