Parkside Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.38 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

