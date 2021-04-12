PARSIQ Price Up 18% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $2.36 or 0.00003932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $262.96 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

