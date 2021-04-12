Parsons Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Parsons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PSN opened at $41.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Parsons by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Parsons by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.