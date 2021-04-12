Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PSI opened at C$8.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$721.21 million and a PE ratio of 111.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$32.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.35 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

