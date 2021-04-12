Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.03. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 15,047 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.48.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,362 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 709.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 754,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 661,444 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 442,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.