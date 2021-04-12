Pawtocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $217,156.00 (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and $217,156.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00275734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.56 or 0.00709563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,078.87 or 0.99470941 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.38 or 0.00984101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,185,355 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol

Buying and Selling Pawtocol

