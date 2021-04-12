PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, an increase of 15,440.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

PAX Global Technology stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.09. 2,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,499. PAX Global Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.