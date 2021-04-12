PayBX (AXPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00054355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00019993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.76 or 0.00619033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00035166 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

