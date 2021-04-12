Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.16. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

