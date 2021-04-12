PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.5% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.75. The stock had a trading volume of 278,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.62 and a 200 day moving average of $228.93. The stock has a market cap of $313.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.34 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

