PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.6% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.98. 291,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,332,642. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.34 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.62 and a 200-day moving average of $228.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

