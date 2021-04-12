Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.28

Shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 13092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paysafe stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

