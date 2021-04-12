Paytomat Price Reaches $0.0017 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $280,754.80 and $10,162.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00278113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00716366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,855.21 or 0.99680099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.10 or 0.00966066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00018824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

