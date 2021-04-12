PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.75. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

PBF Energy stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 78,794 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in PBF Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 36,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

