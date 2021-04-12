PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $13.72

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $14.13. PBF Energy shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 9,828 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PBF Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 301,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 158,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

