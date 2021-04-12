PCHAIN (PI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.44 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00054299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.24 or 0.00675369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00086865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00035005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00040679 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

