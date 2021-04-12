PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to announce $397.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $428.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $757.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of PDCE opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,412,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $22,731,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.