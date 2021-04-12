PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.18 Million

Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $397.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $428.00 million and the lowest is $364.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $757.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,731,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

