Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.29. 262,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 512,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24.

About Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides logistic, procurement, and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

