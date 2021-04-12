Peercoin Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $23.78 million and approximately $143,079.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,876,900 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

