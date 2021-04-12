PENG 24 Hour Volume Hits $41.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One PENG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $470,895.29 and $41.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004747 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.55 or 0.00974081 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00016846 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,495,499,333 coins and its circulating supply is 7,862,030,970 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

