Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pentair traded as high as $63.41 and last traded at $63.35, with a volume of 962652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

