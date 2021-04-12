Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Pentair worth $32,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

PNR opened at $62.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $63.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

