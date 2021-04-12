Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.89. 45,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,261. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

