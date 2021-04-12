Peony (PNY) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Peony has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $13,773.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00060522 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 121.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,406,734 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

