Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEBO. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

PEBO stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.