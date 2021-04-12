pEOS Tops One Day Volume of $325.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 76% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $620,246.41 and $325.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 69.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00067098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00273258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.32 or 0.00700886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,113.56 or 0.99528343 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.48 or 0.00980959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.