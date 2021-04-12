PEPS Coin (PEPS) Achieves Market Cap of $832,976.15

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $832,976.15 and $1,778.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003375 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003861 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.74 or 0.00608347 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,516,867 coins and its circulating supply is 44,276,710 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.