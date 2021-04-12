PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.7% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $54,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PEP opened at $142.50 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.