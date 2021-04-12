Peridot Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:PDOTU) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 19th

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:PDOTU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 19th. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Peridot Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.01 on Monday.

There is no company description available for Peridot Acquisition Corp II.

