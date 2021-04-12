PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce earnings per share of $3.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $2.88. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 352.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.33. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $162.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

