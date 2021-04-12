PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI opened at $133.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.33. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.