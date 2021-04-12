Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1,739.81 or 0.02891994 BTC on major exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $1.49 million and $5,857.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00675002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00087710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00042831 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

