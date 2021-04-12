Peter Benz Sells 30,000 Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Peter Benz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 251,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,192,850. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Patent Group by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

