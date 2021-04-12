Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Shares Up 4.9%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.43. 91,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 64,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRQ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.05 to C$0.45 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

