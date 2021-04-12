Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.68. 354,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,853,941. The stock has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

