Phala.Network (PHA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00089071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.82 or 0.00664424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035750 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

