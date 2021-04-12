Phala Network Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $176.82 million and approximately $29.44 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00669121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00087427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042446 BTC.

About Phala Network

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.