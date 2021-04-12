Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $34,770.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00067756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00274113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00720019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,571.12 or 1.00560243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $591.12 or 0.00981383 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy's official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy's official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy's official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

