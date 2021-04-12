Phantasma Hits Market Capitalization of $74.57 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $74.57 million and approximately $621,458.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,064.28 or 0.99953096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00136659 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006558 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.