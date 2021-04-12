Phantomx Hits Market Cap of $99,024.31 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a total market cap of $99,024.31 and $35.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantomx has traded down 64.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.00466615 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006017 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028005 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.21 or 0.04273622 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars.

