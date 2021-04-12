Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 125,193 shares.The stock last traded at $28.32 and had previously closed at $28.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHVS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

